Fire destroys mobile home in eastern Rowan

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A mobile home was destroyed by fire on Thursday afternoon in eastern Rowan County.

It happened around 12:30 pm on Playground Lane in the Summer Place community.

The Rowan County Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene to investigate the fire.

There is no word on the cause or any injuries.

