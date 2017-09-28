Sept Day 28: Linkyn Funderburk just diagnosed with liver cancer

Sept Day 28: Just Diagnosed With Liver Cancer

We tell all the stories. The good, the bad and the downright sudden.

Two weeks ago, 16-month-old Linkyn Funderburk was diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma. He and his three brothers, two sisters, mom Grace and dad Chris live in Lake Wylie. A family of eight. They say they’re all fighting this with him.

Whirlwind couple weeks. Linkyn – who is the youngest – is currently getting chemo. The hope is they can shrink the tumors on his liver. A liver transplant could be on the table, but not planned at this point.

“We refer to our family as #TheStrongestLink,” Chris and Grace wrote in an email last night. “We ask for good thoughts, prayers, and vibes for our family and our baby Linkyn. He was the ‘missing link’ to our blended family of eight and we are all ready to fight along with our little hero.”

There’s a picture of Linkyn with his five siblings below. They are Jacquelyn (17), Cameron (11), Bradyn (9), Isabella (9) and Landyn (7).

The diagnosis came on September 11th. Chris had taken Linkyn to the ER days before because “his MawMaw” had felt a lump in his belly. An X-ray and ultrasound showed two masses on Linkyn’s liver and he was immediately transferred to Levine Children's Hospital.

One CT scan, MRI, and a liver biopsy later, doctors were using the word, “Hepatoblastoma”.

“He is a tough little guy,” Grace said. “He loves Yo Gabba Gabba and ‘Itsy Bitsy Spider’ and takes everything like a champ. He will kick cancer’s butt.”

Most of all though, he’s just a little boy. A kid whose family was rocked by pediatric cancer, ironically in this month we’re trying so hard to fight it.

Two more days. These stories matter.

-Molly

#SeptDay28

#MollysKids

