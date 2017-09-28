Racially offensive sign reportedly posted above water fountain on UNCC campus

A photo of the sign sent by a WBTV viewer.

An investigation is underway after a photo of a racially offensive sign over a water fountain - allegedly on the campus of UNC-Charlotte - was posted on social media.

A viewer sent WBTV a photo of the sign, which reads "COLORED." Campus officials say the investigation began after that image was posted to Snapchat.

"While the image provides no clear indication of the sign's location, some comments have indicated that it had been placed on campus," a release from UNC-Charlotte read.

Campus officials said all university buildings were canvassed and security footage was being reviewed in an effort to identify the person or persons who put up the sign.

Anyone with information about the sign should call the UNC-Charlotte Police and Public Safety Department via the LiveSafe app, or by calling 704-687-8300.

