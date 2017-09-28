NC State expects CB Stevens to make season debut vs Syracuse

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State says cornerback Mike Stevens is expected to make his long-awaited season debut this week against Syracuse.

Stevens was listed as probable on the injury report Thursday and coach Dave Doeren said after practice that "Mike's playing."

Stevens is an instate senior from Charlotte who has 22 career starts for the Wolfpack (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). He has not played this season due to a knee injury suffered in training camp.

He warmed up before the Florida State game last week but was ultimately held out.

Junior safety Dexter Wright was once again listed as questionable with an opening-game groin injury that has sidelined him for the past three games. Doeren says he will be a game-day decision.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.