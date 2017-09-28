'I'm not that girl' Overdose victim speaks out on drugs and coming clean

In August Brandi Wrights and her then boyfriend suffered from a drug overdose in the most public of places: downtown Salisbury on a busy Friday afternoon.

“We got a "point," which is an amount of powder about as big as a pencil eraser and we split it and we snorted it," Wrights said.

South Main Street was closed while two ambulances, firetruck, and police cars filled the streets.

People out shopping spotted Wrights and her ex-boyfriend passed out. She was hanging out of the passenger door of the truck, he was on the ground in a picture that was widely circulated.

The two had to be revived by Rowan EMS responders who used the drug Narcan, which reverses the effect of an overdose.

“I remember him parking the truck, cutting it off and opening his door and there wasn’t even a moment of something doesn’t feel right, it was just gone," Wrights told WBTV. “I wake up, I was on the sidewalk, it’s instantaneous and I knew, I opened my eyes, I knew what just happened, I knew what I did.”

It was more than a wake up call to Brandi Wrights. The story made the news and the video of the incident was viewed more than a half million times.

“The way it happened is turning out to be a really good thing," Wrights said.

Earlier this week Wrights returned to the scene and took a picture of herself. In the caption she proudly announces that she is no longer on drugs, and has turned her life around.

"I finally realized, I mean I made the mistake that all addicts make, I thought I had control of it, and I didn’t. that day I realized it was out of control, I hurt my son…my son is my life, my world," Wrights added.

Wrights' five-year-old son was with his mother and boyfriend at the time, but was cared for by a shop owner as responders tended to the couple.

That post has been shared more than one thousand times on Facebook, and she has gotten encouraging replies from as far away as Australia.

“I really like the feeling I get from knowing that I’m helping somebody, by helping other people I think it’s helping me," Wrights said. “I didn’t want to go back on the news, I didn’t want to be on the news to begin with, but since I was already there, may as well give somebody something better to remember by than just the girl dead in the truck.”

Wrights is now being treated for her drug addiction. She says she has been taking pain pills for eight years, but that the incident in August was the first time that she had actually taken heroin.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved