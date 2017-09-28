Salisbury bank robbed, police looking for robber

A bank in Salisbury was robbed on Thursday morning and police are on the hunt for the robber.

Police say a man walked into the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard at around 10:30 am. he walked up to a teller and handed her a note demanding money.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the man ran out of the back door.

Police say he ran to a white Ford Crown Victoria and drove away.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

