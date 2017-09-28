MEDIC: Person seriously injured in 'explosion' in Steele Creek area

A person was seriously injured after a "explosion" in the Steele Creek area Thursday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after an "explosion from a fire." The victim's name and condition have not been released.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Youngblood Road around 1:30 p.m.

There is no word on what may have sparked the fire or caused the explosion.

No further information has been made available.

