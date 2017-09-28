Park Road to be closed until 11 p.m. due to broken water pipe

The outbound lanes of Park Road between Hillside Avenue and Heather Lane will be closed until 11 p.m. due to a broken water main that happened Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte Water said the closure was necessary to fix the broken pipe on the 3900 block of Park Road, which is located near the Park Road Shopping Center.

According to officials with Charlotte Water, the repair may include a water outage to the immediate area. "Other streets may notice lower than usual water pressure or no water pressure. We apologize for the inconvenience and will work as quickly as possible to restore services," officials said.

Charlotte Water released this statement:

"When water service returns, customers may observe bubbly or discolored water. Please run the cold water faucet for up-to-10 minutes to flush plumbing lines."

Drivers should expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

