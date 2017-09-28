Broken pipe shuts down lane on Park Road

A broken pipe has shut down at least one lane near the Park Road Shopping Center in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte Water tweeted that "at least one outbound lane was closed for water main repair" in the 3900 block of Park Road which is located near the shopping center.

Crews investigating main break in 3900 blk of Park Rd near Shopping Center #clttraffic — Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) September 28, 2017

Water officials said the closure could last several hours.

According to officials with Charlotte Water, the repair may include a water outage to the immediate area. "Other streets may notice lower than usual water pressure or no water pressure. We apologize for the inconvenience and will work as quickly as possible to restore services," officials said.

Charlotte Water released this statement:

"When water service returns, customers may observe bubbly or discolored water. Please run the cold water faucet for up-to-10 minutes to flush plumbing lines."

You can expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.