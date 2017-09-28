Police: Child killed after being thrown from truck in 'freak accident'

A child was killed after being thrown from a truck in Cleveland County Wednesday afternoon.

According a police report, the incident occurred at the intersection of South Dekalb Street and Warren Street in Shelby around 3:23 p.m.

Shelby police say a child was in a back seat of a Chevy Silverado and was in a car seat when the incident occurred. Police said the truck made a turn and the door then flew open which led to the girl being thrown out of the vehicle.

The girl died at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, police say.

Shelby police called this a "freak accident."

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed. The child's name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.