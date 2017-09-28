Judge: CMPD to release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police will release video of an officer-involved shooting that killed a 29-year-old man in northeast Charlotte after a judge ruled Thursday that there's "compelling public interest."

Rueben Galindo was fatally shot after calling the police to say he had a gun. Galindo was not speaking English when he called the emergency line, police say.

The incident happened at the Hunters Pointe Apartments along the 1900-block of Prospect Drive around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. The area is near W. Sugar Creek Road.

According to police, when officers arrived they found an armed man, later identified as Galindo, outside the apartment complex. Officers reportedly told Galindo multiple times to drop the weapon.

Galindo refused to drop the weapon, according to police, and the officers perceived an imminent deadly threat. According to the police chief, at least two police officers fired their weapons and shot the man. He died from his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The judge believes that the release of the video will not hurt the investigation. The video is expected to be released Oct. 6. The judge requested to see the video before it is released to the public.

PREVIOUS: Man killed, officers involved in northeast Charlotte shooting identified

As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.