3 wanted, one injured in Lancaster County shooting

Three men are wanted in connection with a shooting in Lancaster County late Wednesday night that left one injured.

A deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office heard gunshots in the Kershaw area around 6 p.m. He says he saw a driver in a 2002 Kia Optima speeding on Pleasant Plains Road.

There were four men in the vehicle, according to the deputy. The deputy says he saw a passenger on the left rear side of the car reportedly firing shots out the window.

The driver led the deputy on a chase to the 5100 block on Pleasant Plains Road. Three men then jumped out of the car and fled on foot. A fourth man ran towards the deputy and said he had been shot.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was taken to a medical facility with serious injuries. The man is expected to be okay.

No one has been arrested.

Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement:

“This was a mobile incident. We are certain there are folks out there who saw this car and these men before this incident ended on Pleasant Plains Road, and we encourage those with any information about this case to call us.”

If you have more information on this shooting, you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

