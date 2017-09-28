Man seriously injured in Lancaster County shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Lancaster County Wednesday night.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of 16th Street around 8:33 p.m. Deputies said they found a 29-year-old man lying in the edge of the street with an apparent gunshot.

The man was taken to Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services with a life-threatening injury, deputies say.

No one has been arrested.

Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man who was injured last night and his family. This is a very active ongoing investigation by two agencies, and we intend to work this case around the clock to determine who is responsible for the horrible injury inflicted upon the victim.”

The victim's name was not released.

If you have any questions, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-273-6372) or email www.crimestopperssc.com.

