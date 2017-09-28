Closure scheduled for I-277 ramp

The ramp from U.S. 74 West to the Interstate 277 outer loop will be closed for two consecutive weekends.

The ramp will be closed Friday and Saturday from 8:30 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Traffic will be rerouted during the closure from U.S. 74 to East Sixth Street.

The work is included in a $16 million project to improve 22 bridges on I-277. The will work will last through July 2019.

