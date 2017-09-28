Closure scheduled for I-277 ramp

Three men are wanted in connection with a shooting in Lancaster County late Wednesday night that left one injured.More >>
The ramp from U.S. 74 West to the I-277 Outer Loop will be closed for two consecutive weekends.More >>
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of 16th Street around 8:33 p.m. Deputies said they found a 29-year-old man lying in the edge of the street with an apparent gunshot.More >>
Tony Johnell Mills of Salisbury was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.More >>
Former UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen plead not guilty on Thursday to all of his charges following allegations of rape from February.More >>
