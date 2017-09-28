Former Charlotte 49ers' QB Kevin Olsen pleads not guilty on rape charges, rejects deal

Former UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen plead not guilty on Thursday to all of his charges following allegations of rape from February.

Olsen was indicted in May on three counts of second-degree forcible rape, two counts of assault on a female and one count of second-degree forcible sexual offense.

The 22-year-old, who is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, denied a plea deal in court Thursday.

The indictment followed Olsen's arrest on February 19 after a 23-year-old woman, who Olsen reportedly had an ongoing relationship with, said he sexually assaulted her, resulting in bruises to her face.

She said after a Saturday night out, she and Olsen went separate ways and he sent threatening texts to kill her.

The prosecutor said after going their separate ways, the woman met back up with Olsen and took an Uber home together. She told police that he was upset with what happened and also upset about things happening in his life. She said he went into a bathroom and put a phone charger against his neck and threatened to kill himself. The woman told police she was able to talk him down.

A protective order, filed more than a week after his arrest, went into more details about the attack. The victim claims in the order that Olsen pushed her to the ground and repeatedly punched her in the face and all over her body before raping her. He also threatened to kill himself and the woman.

Olsen was released from jail hours after his first appearance in court on a $103,000 bond and was placed under curfew, as a condition of his release.

Olsen's defense attorney denies the accusations.

Defense attorney George Laughrun told the Observer his client is “100 percent not guilty," according to the Charlotte Observer.

“From day one we have denied the allegations,” Laughrun told the Observer Tuesday. “Kevin denies and will continue to deny any allegation of rape or forcible conduct.”

