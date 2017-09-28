Jury convicts Salisbury man on weapon and drug charges

Tony Johnell Mills of Salisbury was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

According to Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook, Mills admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Mark Klass sentenced him to a minimum of 76 months to a maximum of 104 months in prison.

On March 17, 2015, probation officers conducted a warrantless probation search at Mills’ residence located on Wilson Road in Salisbury. When the probation team arrived, officers noted that Mills had been drinking. The search team located cocaine and drug paraphernalia in a dresser drawer, along with a loaded 9mm handgun underneath Mills’ mattress in his bedroom.

Mills had previously been convicted of felony possession of cocaine, felony sell and deliver cocaine, and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, among other convictions.

Cook stated that “she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Suneson, the Salisbury Police Department, and the probation department in holding Mills accountable for his continued criminal conduct.” Cook stated that “her office identified Mills as a repeat offender at an early stage and his sentence was enhanced accordingly.”

