Rowan woman attacked in home, sheriff looking for 'grungy' man

A woman told deputies that a man attacked her in her home on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the woman said that she was asleep at her home in southern Rowan near Unity Church Road at approximately 8:40 am when she heard someone knocking at the door.

The woman answered the door to find a stranger who was asking if someone named "Chris" was there. The woman told the man that there was no one named Chris at her house and that he was at the wrong place.

The man became hostile, shoving the woman backwards and putting his hands around her throat.

According to the report, the woman managed to break free of the man's hold. She called 911 and then picked up a knife.

The man ran from her home.

When deputies arrived they noted that the woman had marks on her neck that would indicate that someone had tried to choke her.

The woman described her attacker as a white man in his 30's, 6'2" tall, wearing blue jeans and a black tee shirt that "had a lot of holes."

The man had shaggy blonde hair and was described by the woman as "grungy."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/UaKXZ/

