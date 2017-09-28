Crash involving power line shuts down southeast Charlotte road

A road in the Cotswold area in southeast Charlotte was shut down following a crash Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, Sharon Amity Road at Walker Road was closed due to a crash involving a power line. Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 8:11 a.m.

Traffic advisory; Sharon Amity Rd. Is shut down at Walker Rd. due to traffic accident involving power line; 8:11 am — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 28, 2017

It is unclear what time the road is expected to reopen.

