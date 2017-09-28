Crash involving power line shuts down southeast Charlotte road

A woman told deputies that a man attacked her in her home on Tuesday morning. According to the report, the woman said that she was asleep at her home in southern Rowan near Unity Church Road at approximately 8:40 am when she heard someone knocking at the door.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, Sharon Amity Road at Walker Road was closed due to a crash involving a power line. Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 8:11 a.m.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, said a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex on Catherine Simmons Avenue just before 3 a.m.More >>
When officers found the suspect vehicle, the occupants jumped and tried to run away on foot in the Westerly Hills Park on Carlyle Drive.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on East Independence Boulevard. Police arrested 22-year-old Thomas Whitt Jr. in connection with this shooting.More >>
