Man arrested in southeast Charlotte shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in southeast Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on East Independence Boulevard. Police arrested 22-year-old Thomas Whitt Jr. in connection with this shooting.

Officers say the man who was shot does not have life-threatening injuries.

Whitt was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possessing marijuana.

Police have not said whether Whitt and the victim knew each other.

