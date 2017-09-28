Salisbury man gets 10 year sentence for stealing guns in Davidson County

A Salisbury man and two co-defendants were sentenced this week for the theft of firearms from a registered firearms dealer, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston.

According to a press release from the Department Of Justice, Anthony Derek Steele, 25, of Salisbury, was sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Catherine C. Eagles to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and restitution in excess of $15,000.

On May 11, Steele pleaded guilty to a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(u) and 924(i)(1) and (2), theft of firearms from a registered firearms dealer.

On December 7, 2016, law enforcement officers responded to Mimi’s Mini Mart located on NC Highway 8, Lexington, North Carolina, after receiving a report that it had been burglarized during the early morning hours. Upon questioning the owner and reviewing surveillance video from the store, investigators determined that two suspects entered the store at approximately 3:49 a.m. and stole 18 firearms after breaking a glass display case.

Further investigation lead to the arrests of Steele and three others involved in the burglary. Steele's co-defendants include Shemar Marquise Anderson, 21, Jalen Caldwell Hairston, 20, and Marcus Davonta McIntosh, 22, all of Lexington.

All three pleaded guilty to the theft of firearms from a registered firearms dealer. Anderson and Hairston were also sentenced on Tuesday. McIntosh is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2, 2017, in Greensboro.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry Meinecke.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.