Group plans candidate forum and picnic in Cabarrus County

On Saturday, October 7, Cabarrus County residents will have the opportunity to hear from 2017 municipal election candidates, at a community picnic and candidate forum.

The forum features candidates for mayoral and council seats in the city of Concord, city of Kannapolis, and town of Harrisburg.

The event will begin at 11am with a picnic, followed by a moderated question and answer session at 11:30am.

The entire event is free and open to the public. It will be held at Vietnam Veterans Park, 760 Orphanage Rd, Concord.

"In the political arena, what frequently gets lost is the importance of local governance. Media and voters’ attention is focused largely on presidential elections and we look for problem solving at a national level," a press release read. "Yet, many of the social and civic issues in the news are most closely experienced and addressed within local communities. While the impacts to issues such as infrastructure spending or property tax rates should not be minimized. We fail to consider that the broad social policies we see in the news are often enacted at a local level; policing, justice, and equality, to name a few. The forum will allow citizens to hear directly from the Candidates, their perspectives on issues facing our region and to lay out a vision for our future."

The candidate forum is organized by the local group, Citizens in Action NC.

“We are proud to host this event for our community,” said Gail Young, Executive Director of Citizens in Action NC, “it aligns within our mission to provide the public with resources and tools they need to exercise their right to vote and to make informed decisions on issues affecting our daily lives.”

Citizens in Action NC is a nonpartisan organization focused on ensuring equal rights and protections for all North Carolinians. Their mission is to "educate the community on the rights we have under the Constitution; advocate for equal protection and access to those rights; and foster a culture of respect and tolerance within the community."

