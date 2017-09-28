One seriously injured in three-vehicle wreck in University City area

Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

Police say a car ran a red light and collided with two other cars at the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and McCullough Drive in the University City area just before 1 a.m. One person has serious injuries, police say.

The crash involved a Papa John's delivery driver but he was not injured, police said.

One lane was blocked for some time following the crash. It is unclear what time the lane is expected to reopen.

It is unclear whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.