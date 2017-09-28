Man shot, killed outside west Charlotte apartment complex

A man was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex on Catherine Simmons Avenue just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead on scene, officers say.

Police say witnesses in the area have not been cooperative and officers have very little leads so far. Catherine Simmons Avenue near Beatties Ford Road has been shut down for several hours while police investigate.

It is unclear what time the road is expected to reopen.

CMPD tweeted that about the incident around 3:43 a.m.

Detectives investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Ave. One person pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 28, 2017

No arrests have been made and the victim's name has not been released.

This shooting marks the city's 67th homicide in 2017. There were 69 homicides in Charlotte in 2016, according to CMPD.

If you have nay information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

