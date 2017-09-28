Good morning! This is John Carter reporting to you on this Thursday, 28 September…with a look at what’s coming up this morning on WBTV News This Morning, starting at 4:30 AM.

Sad to report…another homicide in Charlotte. It happened early this morning. An active investigation is underway right now in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue. We are working to get more information right now and we’ll have all the latest details.

We have updated news on a shooting on the campus of Gardner Webb University in Boiling Springs. No one was injured. One person is in custody…a search is on right now for a second person.

A search is on for a missing teenager from Statesville. 16-year-old Destiny Engle was last seen Friday.

We are seeing a first wave of evacuees from Puerto Rico arriving in Charlotte.

Former UNC-Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen is scheduled to be in court today on rape charges. He is expected to plead not guilty.

We continue to track hurricane Maria. Yes…it’s become a hurricane again…and it’s lingering off the North Carolina coast. Meteorologist Al Conklin will have complete details as well as your certified most accurate forecast.

We’ll have reaction to the death of Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner.

O.J. Simpson could be released from prison as early as Monday.

North Carolina’s biggest county fair gets underway today. The Cleveland County fair in Shelby runs through October 8.

Kristen Miranda will have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.

Chris Larson is monitoring the roads situation around Charlotte and will have plenty of details for you from the First Alert Traffic Center.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce.