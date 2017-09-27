WINGATE UNIVERSITY: Zack Singleton Semi-finalist For Campbell Trophy

Wingate's Zack Singleton is semi-finalist for the 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy

9/27/2017 | Football

Irving, Texas----Wingate University senior linebacker Zack Singleton (Germanton, N.C.) is one of 181 semi-finalists for the 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by Fidelity Investments. Sponsored by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF), the award is college football's premier scholar-athlete recognition (complete release).



"This nomination is a tremendous honor," Singleton says. "I am proud to represent my team and university for such an award! I am forever grateful to the individuals who made this nomination possible."



ZACK SINGLETON QUICK FACTS

-The WU team captain and South Stokes High School graduate has 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass break-ups and three passes defended for the 4-0 Bulldogs.



-In the classroom, the Academic All-America candidate has a 3.902 GPA with his Community and Commercial Recreation major and Exercise Science minor.



-In 2016, Singleton was named All-SAC as he led the 'Dogs in total tackles with 63. He won the Charlotte Touchdown Scholarship and earned a spot on the Academic All-Super Region 2 team (selected by CoSIDA) and SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll.



>In 2015, Singleton did not participate (injury), serving as a student assistant coach for the Bulldogs.



WHAT'S NEXT

The National Football Foundation (NFF) will select 12-14 finalists, who will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and vie for college football's premier scholar-athlete award.



CAMPBELL TROPHY FUN FACTS

-Singleton is one of two semi-finalists from the South Atlantic Conference. The other is Newberry senior offensive lineman Dakota Mozingo (Rock Hill, S.C.). All total, 30 student-athletes were nominated from NCAA Division II schools.



-Legendary NFL and NCAA quarterback Archie Manning is NFF chairman. His son Peyton won The William V. Campbell Trophy during his University of Tennessee career (1997).



-Eight nominees have a perfect 4.000 GPA, while 40 nominees (including Singleton) have a 3.800 GPA (or better).



-Duke's David Helton (2014) is the most recent Campbell Trophy winner from an N.C. college or university.



WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

Wingate University head football coach Joe Reich: "Zack Singleton is one of, if not the most, focused players I have ever been around (17 seasons at Wingate, etc.). He is 'All In' with anything he does whether this is on the field or in the classroom. He has been a tremendous leader in our program and his intensity definitely has a great effect on our team."



Wingate defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Rashaan Jordan: "Zack Singleton has been a tremendous asset to me as a coach. The year he spent working with the coaching staff (2015 season) has given Zack a great insight into the game from a players' and coaches' perspective.



"Zack has used this experience to be an extra set of eyes on the practice field and a mentor for our younger players. He's also been a terrific player on the field. He's a proven player and rarely if ever makes the big error. He has had as fine of a career as any defender I've coached in the WU program."



Wingate run game coordinator/offensive line coach/academic coordinator Greg Keziah: "Zack Singleton has always been a very driven and self-motivated young man. Throughout his career, both as a player and as a student assistant, Zack has always placed a very high emphasis on his academics. It has always been clear through Zack's work ethic he puts a high value on earning a college degree and being a successful young man."



Wingate Assistant Professor, Dept. of Religion and Philosophy Dr. Catherine Wright: "Even though many of the students in my GPS 310 Ethics class were good students, Zack Singleton set himself apart by engaging with complex ethical issues with diligence, compassion and care...what truly delineates him as a scholar in my mind was how he cared about his peers in the class and worked to help them understand the more challenging concepts of the course. His energy, patience and enthusiasm was contagious...he was a significant contributor to this class."



