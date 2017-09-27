Three taken into custody after reported robbery, foot chase in west Charlotte

Three people were taken into custody after a reported robbery and foot chase that ended in a west Charlotte park.

Police say the incident began with a robbery on the 2200 block of Ludlow Drive. When officers found the suspect vehicle, the occupants jumped and tried to run away on foot in the Westerly Hills Park on Carlyle Drive.

K-9 officers and a police helicopter were called in and three people were taken into custody.

No names, charges, or further information has been released.

