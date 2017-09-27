Teens taken into custody after reported robbery, foot chase in west Charlotte

Three teens were taken into custody after a reported robbery and foot chase that ended in a west Charlotte park Wednesday.

Police say the incident began with a robbery on the 2200 block of Ludlow Drive. When officers found the suspect vehicle, the teens reportedly jumped and tried to run away on foot in the Westerly Hills Park on Carlyle Drive.

K-9 officers and a police helicopter were called in and the three were taken into custody.

On Thursday, police identified the three teens who were arrested as 17-year-old Darryl Brown, 16-year-old Keenan Small and 16-year-old D'Mareya Faulkner.

Brown was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possessing a handgun as a minor.

Small and Faulkner were charged with two counts of possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a handgun as a minor and resisting a public officer. Small was also charged with fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle,

