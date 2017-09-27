Crime Stoppers: Computers stolen from apartment complex

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for two men who were able to steal thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment with employees just feet away.

Police Detective Tori Roddey says one man acted as a lookout while the other did the dirty work. This happened earlier this month at an apartment complex on Interface Lane in the University City area.

Two men were seen on surveillance stealing two Mac computers and other electronic equipment from the apartment's business center while employees were at work in the next room.

One employee told police she thought one of the men lived in the complex because she had seen him there before.

Detective Roddey says it was part of a decoy scheme. One man kept the employee's attention, while the other stole the electronics.

The two were able to sneak through a door in the business center, but not before surveillance cameras captured clear photos of their faces.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

