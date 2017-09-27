Shots fired on Gardner-Web campus, no one injured and 'suspects' - | WBTV Charlotte

Shots fired on Gardner-Web campus, no one injured and 'suspects' in custody

BOILING SPRINGS, NC (WBTV) -

Law enforcement is investigating after shots were fired on a college campus in Cleveland County.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Gardner-Web University campus, which is on the 100 block of South Main Street in Boiling Springs.

According to university officials, no one was injured and "suspects" are in custody.

No further information has been released. 

