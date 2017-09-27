Shots fired on Gardner-Web campus, no one injured and 'suspects' in custody

Law enforcement is investigating after shots were fired on a college campus in Cleveland County.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Gardner-Web University campus, which is on the 100 block of South Main Street in Boiling Springs.

According to university officials, no one was injured and "suspects" are in custody.

Tonight there were shots fired on campus. No reported injuries; suspects are in custody. Scene is secure & law enforcement is investigating. — Gardner-Webb (@gardnerwebb) September 27, 2017

No further information has been released.

