One in custody, one being sought after shots fired on Gardner-Webb campus

One person was taken into custody and a "person of interest" is being sought after shots were fired on a college campus in Cleveland County.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Gardner-Webb University campus, which is on the 100 block of South Main Street in Boiling Springs. The university was placed on lockdown and students were told to shelter in place while officials investigated.

According to university officials, no one was injured and "suspects" were taken into custody.

Tonight there were shots fired on campus. No reported injuries; suspects are in custody. Scene is secure & law enforcement is investigating. — Gardner-Webb (@gardnerwebb) September 27, 2017

According to the Associated Press, spokesman Noel Manning said authorities are looking for another person of interest. Manning told the AP the shooting occurred on the back of the campus in the apartment section, but he could provide no additional details.

Gardner-Webb officials said just before 10:30 p.m. that the person being sought is not believed to be on campus. The lockdown was also lifted.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.