CMS students get the hook-up from Sprint

About 300 Garinger High School students got the hook-up on Wednesday as part of Sprint's 1Million Project.

Sprint says about 70 percent of teachers are now assigning internet-based homework assignments and nearly half of kids 14-18 years old are forced to use the library because they have no computer or internet access at their home.

Sprint wants to connect one million low-income high school schools with the internet. The company will provide students with free mobile devices and free high-speed wireless internet connectivity. The goal is to have the connection for students complete over five years.

Garinger High school is part of the year one rollout.

"We believe that it really equalizes opportunity for these students," Sprint Region President for North Carolina/South Carolina Michael Miess said.

Over the next five years, about 20,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) students will be part of the 1Million project. Garinger High School students say getting a computer and high-speed internet will help them with not only their classwork but also filling out college applications.

"I feel like I will get enough - more than enough applications done now that I have a laptop to do them on," Garingersenior Destiny Cager said.

Sprint will invest more than $2 billion into the initiative. Officials hope there will be a return on their investment.

"Ultimately we hope these students become people who look at Sprint as a possible employer," Miess said.

So far 25 CMS schools have signed up to be part of the 1million Project for year one.

