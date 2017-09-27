90-year-old Belmont barber still in big business

A barber shop in the back of the Belmont General Store is home to a 90-year-old local legend. Doug Brewer has been cutting hair for 72 years.

From famous people to regular joes, thousands of men have taken a seat in his chair. Edward R. Murrow, Junior Johnson, Fireball Roberts, and a Japanese ambassador have all been shorn by his scissors.

“I started off shining shoes at the barber shop I went to work in,” Brewer said.

Brewer started at the very bottom. After his WW2 Navy service ended he needed a job. A friend offered him one that he turned into a life-long career.

But it’s not the hair he loves, it’s the people it's attached to. Brewer works six days a week for $12 a head. But you spend enough time with him and you see that he’s not in it for the dollars.

“I’ve had a real interesting life ever since I’ve been a barber and I love it - and meeting people,” Brewer said.

He’s got more stories than strands of hair he’s swept up over the years. At 90 years old, most people would think he’d be ready to hang up the clippers for good. But think again.

“As long as I feel like I do right now, I’ll keep right on,” Brewer said.

