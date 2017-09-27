You can show #TeamMolly pride on Facebook and here's how

There has not been substantial rainfall in the South Mountains for weeks, and forecasters do not expect any for a while.More >>
There has not been substantial rainfall in the South Mountains for weeks, and forecasters do not expect any for a while.More >>
One year after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott and the protests that followed in uptown Charlotte, few people in Mecklenburg County think race relations are getting better.More >>
One year after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott and the protests that followed in uptown Charlotte, few people in Mecklenburg County think race relations are getting better.More >>
Today, Krista calls her daughter a “tornado of a toddler”. She turns two next month. Nothing but joy.More >>
Today, Krista calls her daughter a “tornado of a toddler”. She turns two next month. Nothing but joy.More >>
The fire occurred in the 6100 block of Orr Road at Dow Chemical Company. Hazmat officials were called in to assist with the incident.More >>
The fire occurred in the 6100 block of Orr Road at Dow Chemical Company. Hazmat officials were called in to assist with the incident.More >>
Deputy Chief Jeff Estes told reporters his officers “will be prepared on that date” but they also haven’t been able to confirm whether or not there will even be a march.More >>
Deputy Chief Jeff Estes told reporters his officers “will be prepared on that date” but they also haven’t been able to confirm whether or not there will even be a march.More >>