You can show #TeamMolly pride on Facebook and here's how

With less than two weeks to go until the 2017 Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure many of your friends may start going pink on Facebook.

For this year's race, we're doing something new at WBTV.

If you log onto Facebook right now, you now have the ability to show your "Team Molly" pride by updating your profile photo.

Here's how:

Click "Update Profile Picture"

Then click "Add Frame"

In the search bar, type "WBTV." You should see the "WBTV Komen Race for the Cure" frame to add around your profile photo.

Click on the frame and then resize your photo on the right side of the screen.

Click the blue "Use as Profile Picture" button and show your team pride!

Click here to join "Team Molly" for race day and click here for continuing coverage of the 2017 Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure.

