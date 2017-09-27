Dry conditions as western NC heads into fall fire season

South Mountains State Park Superintendent Jonathan Griffith says the massive wildfire that scorched 6,000 acres last year is one he won't forget.

"It lasted from November 6 to December 4," he recalled Wednesday.

It was just one of several huge wildfires in western North Carolina last fall. Some were set, others were accidents, but all had one thing in common: drought conditions. That ended when rainfall returned to the area and that moisture has continued until lately.

There has not been substantial rainfall in the South Mountains for weeks, and forecasters do not expect any for a while.

With the Fall Fire Season just beginning with cooler temperatures and low humidity on the way, park officials are reminding visitors to be extra careful with fires.

