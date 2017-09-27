FFN Top 10-- Week 7 - | WBTV Charlotte

FFN Top 10-- Week 7

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
Bio
Connect
Biography

After Shelby lost to South Pointe last Friday, we knew there would be a shake up in the top 5, but how far would Shelby fall?

For the FFN Top 10 for week 7, watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly