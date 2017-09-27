Is a fan favorite Toyota making its return?

There are points in time in our lives where a company takes away a product that we love. Whether it’s a favorite flavor of food or even a beauty product, the feeling of not having your favorite anymore can really bring you down. That’s how car enthusiasts felt when Toyota announced that production on the Toyota Celica would end.

If you’re a fan of this classic Toyota sports car, we might have some good news for you. Toyota recently filed an application to trademark the name “Celica”. We aren’t quite sure what they are planning to do with the name, but the staff at Toyota of North Charlotte definitely like the idea of the Celica making a return some way or another. That’s why we’re going to tell you what our favorite theories are about Toyota showing interest in the Celica once again. We’ll also take a trip down memory lane and discuss what makes this Toyota sports car a standout.

Theories about this class North Charlotte Toyota

While we don’t know exactly what Toyota plans to do with this new trademark, the implications have us excited. Here are some of our favorite theories about this North Charlotte Toyota sports car:

Some people think that the Toyota 86 in North Charlotte (formally known as the Scion FR-S) might be renamed as the Toyota Celica.

There’s a rumor that there may be a special edition of a Toyota model that pays homage to the Toyota SUV.

Most people are hoping that a new and modern version of the Toyota Celica will be released and become available in North Charlotte.

What makes this Toyota sports car a hit

What makes the Toyota Celica such a well-liked vehicle? Here are some of our favorite features that were available on this Toyota sports car:

Rear-wheel drive

When the Toyota Celica was introduced in 1973, it came with rear-wheel drive. It would continue using this feature until 1985 when it switched to front-wheel drive.

Turbocharged engine

This popular car model in North Charlotte came with four-wheel drive and a turbocharged four-cylinder engine from 1986 to 1999. With an engine that powerful, the Toyota Celica was a fun car to drive.

Multiple model types

Throughout the lifetime of the Toyota Celica, it underwent many changes both internally and with its design. No matter what your preference may be, the Celica came available as a coupe, hatchback, and a convertible.

