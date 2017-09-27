Painting Charlotte Motor Speedway Pink with Jimmie Johnson

The pit wall at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a new color.

NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson – along with 450 other people, half of whom were survivors – went out to the speedway Wednesday morning to paint the wall pink as a continued effort to showcase the importance of fighting breast cancer in our world.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, the women, their families, and 150 gallons of pink paint was all you could see near the infield. There were also 200 paint brushes and 200 rollers to coat the 1,500-foot pit wall.

“I think NASCAR for a long time now has been very active with the month of October,” Johnson said. “We’ve found ways to integrate pink into my hat, my racecar, my fire suit, whatever it might be to show our support to help raise awareness for breast cancer. And then, I’m a father of two daughters, so this is something my children are going to have to be exposed to, the screening and the entire process. So, there are many layers to it for me. The final layer I would say, is the experience I have with Survivors, even spending time here today, there is so much love and respect. In a world with all the chaos and negative headlines we experience every day, this is a refreshing afternoon.”

Attendees also assembled care packages for Komen Charlotte to distribute to hospitalized breast cancer patients throughout the state.

