Red Ventures CEO aims to raise $10 million to rebuild his native Puerto Rico

The incident was brought to light this spring when WBTV obtained body camera video of the incident.More >>
According to the complaint, Walter Clifton Martin Jr and two others were charged with buying and distributing cocaine and methamphetamine.More >>
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction will highlight “Safe to School Month” and the 100th anniversary of school bus transportation in North Carolina in a special event in Spencer on Wednesday.More >>
Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias has launched a fundraising effort to rebuild his native Puerto Rico, which has been devastated by Hurricane Maria. The goal is to raise at least $10 million, and Elias says he will personally match up to $5 million.More >>
One year after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott and the protests that followed in uptown Charlotte, few people in Mecklenburg County think race relations are getting better.More >>
