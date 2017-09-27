Harding High School student charged for bringing loaded gun on campus

A 16-year-old student was charged in connection with carrying a concealed weapon at a west Charlotte high school Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Damon Wright had brought a loaded gun in his backpack to Harding High School.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools sent out an email to parents Tuesday alerting them of the weapon.

Officials say Wright reportedly gave various reasons for bringing the gun to school, including "protection." Officials said Wright told them he got the gun "from the neighborhood."

School officials are increasing security on the campus Wednesday.

