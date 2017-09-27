Man going to meet woman from internet dating site ends up being robbed at gunpoint

It wasn't exactly the night that a 28-year-old Mooresville man was hoping for. Instead of looking at the dream date he contacted on a dating site, he ended up looking down the barrel of a gun.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, the man had made contact with a woman named Vanna through the dating site Plenty Of Fish.

Vanna had agreed to meet the man at a house in the 1100 block of Richard Road in western Rowan County.

On Monday night just after 9:00 pm, the man pulled his black BMW into the driveway of a house where the meeting was to take place.

The man noticed that there was a For Sale sign on the mailbox, the yard was overgrown, and there were no lights on at the house.

The man texted Vanna, and she replied that she was inside, taking a shower, and would be finished shortly.

According to the report, "he thought things were sketchy." The man started to move his car when he noticed a woman walking towards him from the road and into the driveway.

The man described the woman as between 21-22 years old, slender, with long brown hair, approximately 5'2". The woman told the man to follow her and that she would take him to Vanna.

The man got out of the car and started walking with the woman when he "heard branches breaking in the wood line and knew he was getting ready to be robbed."

The man said that two black men came walking up behind him. Both were described as in their early 20's, 6 feet tall, and slender. One was wearing all black, and the other had a shirt over his face, and was wearing black jeans and a black shirt.

One of the men pulled a gun on the victim, putting it to the back of his head.

The two men then began going through the victim's pockets. One man took the victim's $100 Seiko watch from his arm. The woman and the other man then went through the man's car, taking his phone and wallet.

The man told the trio that he didn't have any money because "Vanna told him prior to his arrival that he wouldn't need any money."

One the men then took the victim's Nike Huarache sneakers from his feet.

All three suspects ran into the woods, according to the victim.

The victim then went to a neighboring house and was able to contact deputies.

The victim did find his car keys in the road.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be left online http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.