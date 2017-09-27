Search underway for missing Statesville teen

A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old from Statesville who was last seen Friday.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Destiny Danielle Engle was last seen in the 100 block of Colonial Heights Lane. She was last seen walking toward Old Mountain Road wearing gray jeans with a plaid red and blue shirt. She was also wearing hoop earrings and black Nike high-top shoes, deputies say.

Engle has red/brown hair which may be braided to her waist and wears black framed glasses, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say she is 5-feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

If you know her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3180.

