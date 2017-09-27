Motorcyclist killed in Catawba County crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Motorcyclist killed in Catawba County crash

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) -

A motorcyclist from Newton was killed in a wreck in Catawba County on Tuesday night. 

According to the Hickory Police Department,  the crash occurred around 8 p.m. on US Highway 70 SE in Hickory.

Police say 70-year-old William Kincaid Flamont II was driving a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck by a driver in a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. 

Flamont was pronounced dead on the scene.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say. 

