Motorcyclist killed in Catawba County crash

A motorcyclist from Newton was killed in a wreck in Catawba County on Tuesday night.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. on US Highway 70 SE in Hickory.

Police say 70-year-old William Kincaid Flamont II was driving a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck by a driver in a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Flamont was pronounced dead on the scene.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

