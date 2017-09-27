Crews battle three-alarm fire at east Charlotte chemical company - | WBTV Charlotte

Crews battle three-alarm fire at east Charlotte chemical company

A three-alarm fire broke out at a chemical company in east Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

The fire occurred in the 6100 block of Orr Road at Dow Chemical Company. Hazmat officials were called in to assist with the fire. 

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted a video of heavy smoke that could be seen coming from the company. 

Firefighters were able to control the fire within 40 minutes. Crews said over 50 firefighters were able to control the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire. 

Crews asked people to avoid the area. Orr Road at Old Concord Road was shut down for some time due to the fire. 

