No students injured in northwest Charlotte school bus crash

No students were hurt in a school bus wreck in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred on Beatties Ford Road and Miranda Avenue around 7:18 a.m.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the bus driver was trying to turn left on Miranda Avenue when the bus collided with a truck. School officials said six students were on board when the wreck occurred.

The bus services Long Creek Elementary School, according to school officials.

MEDIC said one person received non life-threatening injuries but said no one was taken to the hospital.

Beatties Ford Road and Miranda Avenue were shut down for some time following the crash but have since reopened.

