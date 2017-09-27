BLOG: Cold front will bring fall-like temps

Record Heat Is Back

A Fall Break Follows

Maria Holding On

By fall standards, Wednesday afternoon will be a scorcher, as we are forecasting temperatures in the low 90s. The record for the day is 93 degrees, which was set all the way back in 1900 and that record will be challenged Wednesday afternoon. On top of that, we are parched around here, as the last drop of rain fell over two weeks ago on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Certainly not a great combination for those who've recently seeded their lawns.

But the heat won't last too much longer. A cold front will push through Thursday afternoon. It won't bring much relief that day but we will notice a difference on Friday. Highs will go back to the upper 70s. This weekend will feel very much like fall, with afternoon readings in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows back into the low 50s, even 40s in the rural areas.

After tracking Maria for 11 days, the storm is finally back to tropical storm status. Winds are 70 mph. The storm continues to weaken and track slowly to the north. The Outer Banks have been lashed with gusty winds and bands of rain much of the past 24 hours and those type of conditions will last into the day before Maria finally heads out to sea for good.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

