Statewide 'Safe to School' Month emphasis at NC Transportation Museum

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction will highlight “Safe to School Month” and the 100th anniversary of school bus transportation in North Carolina in a special event in Spencer on Wednesday.

Transportation and education officials will highlight school bus safety, including: N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program Director Mark Ezzell, N.C. Department of Public Instruction Transportation Services Section Chief Kevin Harrison, Rowan County Schools Transportation Director Tim Beck, N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles School Bus and Traffic Safety Supervisor Gary Sims Jr., and local officials.

The event will highlight the progress the state has achieved in providing safe school bus transportation since September 1917, when the former Oriental Consolidated School District in Pamlico County started using a 30-passenger “truck” to take students to and from school.

On display will be a 1940 Thomas bus and the state’s most up-to-date bus, a 2018 Thomas 72-passenger model with three-point seat belts.

Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed September as “Safe to School Month” to highlight the importance of practicing safe driving in school zones, around school buses and pedestrians.

