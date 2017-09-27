RAW VIDEO: Woman dragged off Southwest Airlines flight

A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore, Maryland to Los Angeles, California, was dragged off the plane Tuesday — and the incident was caught on video.

Initial reports indicate that the customer seen getting dragged off the plane stated that she had a life-threatening pet allergy, but was unable to provide the necessary documentation to complete her flight.

Two dogs were on board the flight.

According to Southwest Airlines, their flight crew asked the woman to exit the plane several times and she refused. She was then forcibly removed by law enforcement officers.

Southwest Airlines released a statement regarding the incident: