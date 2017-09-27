RAW VIDEO: Woman dragged off Southwest Airlines flight

A motorcyclist from Newton was killed in a wreck on Tuesday night.More >>
A motorcyclist from Newton was killed in a wreck on Tuesday night.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck occurred on Beatties Ford Road and Miranda Avenue around 7:18 a.m.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck occurred on Beatties Ford Road and Miranda Avenue around 7:18 a.m.More >>
The fire occurred in the 6100 block of Orr Road at Dow Chemical Company. Hazmat officials were called in to assist with the incident.More >>
The fire occurred in the 6100 block of Orr Road at Dow Chemical Company. Hazmat officials were called in to assist with the incident.More >>
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction will highlight “Safe to School Month” and the 100th anniversary of school bus transportation in North Carolina in a special event in Spencer on Wednesday.More >>
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction will highlight “Safe to School Month” and the 100th anniversary of school bus transportation in North Carolina in a special event in Spencer on Wednesday.More >>
A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore, Maryland to Los Angeles, California, was dragged off the plane Tuesday — and the incident was caught on video.More >>
A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore, Maryland to Los Angeles, California, was dragged off the plane Tuesday — and the incident was caught on video.More >>