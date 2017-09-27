Three wanted in Circle K armed robbery

Three people are wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred at a Circle K in the 4000 block of South Boulevard.

One of the robbers flashed their gun before fleeing from the scene. Police say no one was hurt.

Officers did not give a description of the robbers.

CMPD said they are looking at whether this incident is related to other armed robberies that occurred at convenience stores at similar times over the past weeks.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

