Voter registration deadline coming up for Rowan voters

Rowan County residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the November 7, 2017 Municipal Election must register by October 13th . A voter who has moved since the last election must have their address changed with the Board of Elections office by the same date.

The Elections office has mail-in voter registration forms available. These forms must be in our office or postmarked no later than October 13, 2017 to be a valid application to register for the November Election.

Persons wishing to register and vote after the registration deadline may appear in person at a one-stop absentee voting site, complete the voter registration application form and provide proof of residence by presenting valid documents showing current name and address.

Absentee ballot applications are available at the Board of Elections Office. An immediate relative may make an application for a ballot to be sent to a voter who is out of town, such as a college student, or for a voter who is confined to the home and cannot get to the polls on Election Day. The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot to be mailed is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 31st.

For further information regarding registration, mail-in forms, location of polling places, absentee ballots or other election matters in Rowan County, call the Elections office at 704-216-8140 or look on the Internet at www.rowancountync.gov/elections

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.