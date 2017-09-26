Charlotte home prices are rising faster than they are nationwide

Video from crews on the ground in Puerto Rico shows Maria survivors making desperate satellite calls to loved ones. In Denver, North Carolina, all Pete Alvarez wants is to be on the other end of one of those calls.More >>
Home values in the Charlotte metro area rose 6.4 percent in July, while nationwide they rose 5.9 percent, according to the report.More >>
The tech layoffs affect the Charlotte-based bank’s global technology and operations unit, which is led by Charlotte-based executive Cathy Bessant.More >>
In all, 10 people were arrested, including four college basketball coaches, financial advisers, business managers as well as a top executive of sportswear giant Adidas. The charges follow a three-year FBI investigation.More >>
The rescue happened at a pond in the Lake Park community when a passing motorist saw the child in the water.More >>
